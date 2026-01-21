Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
61.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 1/21/2026

Sponsored by:
By AP News

The U.S. stock market rebounded after President Donald Trump called off Greenland-related tariffs that he had threatened to impose on Europe.

The S&P 500 rallied 1.2% Wednesday after Trump said he reached the framework of a deal about Greenland, an island he’s long coveted, and won’t impose tariffs he had threatened on several European countries. The index recovered about half the ground it lost a day earlier.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose 1.2%, as did the Nasdaq composite. Treasury yields eased in the bond market. They also got some help from a calming of government bond yields in Japan.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 78.76 points, or 1.2%, to 6,875.62.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 588.64 points, or 1.2%, to 49,077.23.

The Nasdaq composite rose 270.50 points, or 1.2%, to 23,224.82.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 52.81 points, or 2%, to 2,698.17.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 64.39 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is down 282.10 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 290.56 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 20.43 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 30.12 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 1,013.94 points, or 2.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 17.17 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 216.27 points, or 8.7%.

The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.