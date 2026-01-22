US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans (Crown)

2. “The Devil’s Daughter” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

3. “Hollow (deluxe ed.)” by Celina Myers (Hanover Square)

4. “The First Time I Saw Him” by Laura Dave (Scribner)

5. “The Widow” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

6. “Anatomy of an Alibi” by Ashley Elston (Viking/Dorman)

7. “The Secret of Secrets” by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

8. “Alchemised” by SenLinYu (Del Rey)

9. “Enchantra (deluxe ed.)” by Kaylie Smith (Forever)

10. “The Intruder” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

11. “Mona’s Eyes” by Thomas Schlesser (Europa)

12. “Twice” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

13. “The Mistake (collector’s ed.)” by Elle Kennedy (Bloom)

14. “The Score (collector’s ed.)” by Elle Kennedy (Bloom)

15. “Brimstone (deluxe ed.)” by Callie Hart (Forever)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Official We Do Not Care Club Handbook” by Melani Sanders (Harvest)

2. “Stop, in the Name of God” by Charlie Kirk (Winning Team)

3. “Enough” by Jastreboff/Winfrey (Avid Reader)

4. “Don’t Think About Dinner” by Jenn Lueke (Morrow)

5. “Of Course It’s Good!” by Jessica Secrest (Page Street)

6. “The Next Renaissance” by Zack Kass (Wiley)

7. “Eat Yourself Healthy” by Jamie Oliver (Flatiron)

8. “The Other Side of Change” by Maya Shankar (Riverhead)

9. “Strangers” by Belle Burden (Dial)

10. “1929” by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking)

11. “Plant Powered Plus” by Will Bulsiewicz (Avery)

12. “Nobody’s Girl” by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf)

13. “How to Test Negative for Stupid” by John Kennedy (Broadside)

14. “The Biblio Diet” by Rubin/Axe (Worthy)

15. “The Simple Path to Wealth” by JL Collins (Authors Equity)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Woman Down” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

2. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

3. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

4. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central)

5. “Psycho Fae” by Jasmine Mas (Mira)

6. “People We Meet on Vacation (media tie-in)” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

7. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

8. “The 2026 Old Farmer’s Almanac” – (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

9. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

10. “The Surrogate Mother” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

11. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

12. “The Atomic Habits Workbook” by James Clear (Avery)

13. “The List of Suspicious Things” by Jennie Godfrey (Sourcebooks Landmark)

14. “Ward D” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

15. “Nero” by S.J. Tilly (Amara)

By The Associated Press