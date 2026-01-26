Officer fatally shoots an aggressive raccoon on a New York boardwalk

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York police officer who fatally shot a raccoon that aggressively charged toward people has been placed on modified duty while the matter is reviewed.

The shooting occurred around 7:45 a.m. Thursday in Rockaway Beach, shortly after someone called 911 to report a vicious animal, a police department spokesperson said in an emailed statement Monday.

Officers were trying to usher the racoon from a boardwalk to a safe location when the animal suddenly charged. An officer fired his weapon, striking the animal. No people were injured, police said.

The officer’s name has not been released. The department’s Force Investigation Division, which reviews incidents when an officer discharges their weapon, is leading the department’s probe.

It wasn’t clear Monday if officials planned to test the raccoon for rabies.