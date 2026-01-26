Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
61.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 1/26/2026

Sponsored by:
By AP News

U.S. stock indexes ticked higher, while other markets made louder moves, including another record-breaking rush for the price of gold.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Monday and won back its losses from last week’s dip. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.4%.

Baker Hughes helped lead the way after the energy technology company delivered a stronger profit report than analysts expected.

Gold’s price briefly topped $5,100 per ounce for the first time, and silver surged even more.

The U.S. dollar’s value slid again versus other currencies, particularly the Japanese yen.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 34.62 points, or 0.5%, to 6,950.23.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 313.69 points, or 0.6%, to 49,412.40.

The Nasdaq composite rose 100.11 points, or 0.4%, to 23,601.36.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 9.49 points, or 0.4%, to 2,659.67.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 104.73 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is up 1,349.11 points, or 2.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 359.37 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 177.77 points, or 7.2%.

The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.