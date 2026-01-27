Skip to main content
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 1/27/2026

By AP News

Wall Street ticked to a record as stocks zigzagged underneath the market’s surface following mixed profit reports from UnitedHealth, General Motors and other big companies.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Tuesday, even though more stocks fell within the index than rose. It squeaked past its prior all-time high set a couple weeks ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.8%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.9%.

Gains for Apple, Microsoft and GM helped work against sharp drops for UnitedHealth Group and other insurers. Treasury yields held relatively steady in the bond market after a report showed sharply souring confidence among U.S. consumers.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 28.37 points, or 0.4%, to 6,978.60.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 408.99 points, or 0.8%, to 49,003.41.

The Nasdaq composite rose 215.74 points, or 0.9%, to 23,817.10.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 7.02 points, or 0.3%, to 2,666.70.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 62.99 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is down 95.30 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 315.85 points, or 1.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 2.46 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 133.10 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is up 940.12 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 575.11 points, or 2.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 184.79 points, or 7.4%.

The Associated Press

