Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
64.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Microsoft beats Wall Street expectations with $81.3B revenue

Sponsored by:
By AP News

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft said Wednesday that its revenue for the October-December quarter was $81.3 billion, up 17% from the same time last year and beating Wall Street expectations.

The company reported net profit for the quarter of $30.9 billion, or $4.14 per share, also beating Wall Street expectations. Those results excluded the impact from Microsoft’s investments in ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

Microsoft was expected to earn $3.91 per share on revenue of $80.31 billion for the October-December quarter, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet Research.

Microsoft’s profit was higher, at $38.5 billion, or $5.16 per share, when not incorporating its OpenAI investments, reflecting a new accounting practice the company says it will be using going forward.

Those investments reflect OpenAI’s restructuring last year. Microsoft had a roughly 27% percent, or $135 billion stake, in OpenAI as the artificial intelligence startup, originally a nonprofit, has converted itself into a new for-profit corporation.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.