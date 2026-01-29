Families of 67 killed in US aircraft crash remember loved ones and call for reforms

Families of the 67 people who died in an aircraft collision last January gathered on Wednesday evening to mark the first anniversary, just one day after investigators testified about years of ignored warnings and near-misses.

Family members and politicians spoke Wednesday throughout the music-filled ceremony honoring the victims who died when an American Airlines jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter collided near Reagan National Airport on Jan. 29, 2025, outside of Washington, D.C., marking the deadliest plane crash on U.S. soil since 2001.

“While we were powerless in that moment to help our loved ones, we were not powerless to help each other,” said Doug Lane, husband of Christine Conrad Lane, 49, and father of aspiring figure skater Spencer Lane, 16, who died in the crash. “So that’s what we did, and that’s what we’ve done ever since.”

The audience packed the Daughters of the American Revolution Constitution Hall in Washington.

Everyone aboard the helicopter and jet — flying from Wichita, Kansas — died when the two aircrafts collided and plummeted into the icy Potomac River.

There wasn’t one single cause for the crash, according to testimony from National Transportation Safety Board investigators on Tuesday during an hourslong hearing.

The crash was “100% preventable,” said board Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy.

Expressions of remembrance and gratitude

The memorial included musical performances, including country music stars, the D.C. Fire Department Emerald Society’s pipes and drums band, and separately, a performance by a firefighter who was there on the night of the crash. The ceremony also included a montage of portraits, graduation pictures, videos taken on sunny vacations and clips of performances from some of the 28 figure skaters who were killed.

Alexandria Mayor Alyia Gaskins also announced that a memorial plaque would be established on the Potomac River.

First responders who rushed to the crash — many plunging into the freezing river, first in an attempt to save lives, and then later to search for bodies — were honored Wednesday with metals.

“While this has been my family’s worst year, the same is true of many of the first responders who responded on the scene. We recognize the toll this has taken on you, and tonight is our opportunity to say thank you,” said Matt Collins, the brother of passenger Chris Collins, 42.

Many of the family members also attended Tuesday’s NTSB hearing. Some were escorted out, including two in tears, as they saw an animation recreating some of the final moments of their loved ones’ lives. Others wore black shirts bearing the names of first responder units.

Recommendations to avoid tragedy

Testimony Tuesday concluded with recommendations from the NTSB to prevent crashes.

Some reforms rely on Congress, the Army and the Trump administration. Chief among them is a bill that would require aircraft to have advanced locator systems to help prevent collisions, which NTSB has recommended for years. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz said at the memorial that the bill was close to final passage.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy applauded the families for their advocacy.

“Obviously you were angry. You couldn’t comprehend, how could this happen? Who could let this happen?” Duffy said. “You had choices, and you chose to pay it forward.”

Many families on Wednesday doubled down on the need for reforms.

“Honoring the 67 means more than remembering who they were,” said Rachel Feres, the cousin of Peter Livingston, 48, who died along with his wife, Donna Livingston, 48, and their children, Alydia Livingston, 11, and Everly Livingston, 14. “It means allowing their lives and our love for them to shape what we choose to do going forward.”

By SAFIYAH RIDDLE

Associated Press