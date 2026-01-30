Texas A&M University to end women’s studies due to new policy on race and gender topics

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas A&M University is ending its women’s and gender studies program, changing the syllabuses of hundreds of courses and canceling six classes as part of a new policy that limits how professors can discuss some race and gender topics, school officials announced Friday.

The changes to and cancellation of courses comes months after a viral video of a student confronting an instructor over her lessons threw Texas A&M, one of the largest universities in the country, into upheaval.

Friday’s announcement followed an extensive review by the university of 5,400 courses after the Texas A&M University System regents in November had approved the new policy. The new rules apply to all 12 schools in the Texas A&M University System, including at Texas A&M.

A&M said university advisors have ensured that course cancellations didn’t create any obstacles preventing students from staying on course to graduate.

“Strong oversight and standards protect academic integrity and restore public trust, guaranteeing that a degree from Texas A&M means something to our students and the people who will hire them,” Interim President Tommy Williams said in a news release. “That has been our focus through this process and will remain our focus as we move forward.”

A&M said Friday that Williams would not be available for media interviews.

Critics of the new policy have said it would impede the ability of faculty to teach, undermine academic freedom and could be a violation of First Amendment rights.

On Thursday, hundreds of students, faculty and alumni gathered on A&M’s campus in College Station to protest the new policy.

By JUAN A. LOZANO

Associated Press