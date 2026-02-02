How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 2/2/2026

U.S. stocks rose following sharp swings that shook financial markets overnight, including tumbles for Asian stocks and then gains in Europe.

The S&P 500 added 0.5% Monday, snapping a three-day losing streak and ending just shy of the all-time high it reached last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.1%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 1%.

Silver erased a 9% loss from the overnight hours to briefly pull higher, before dropping again. Gold briefly sank below $4,500 per ounce. Oil prices fell, and Treasury yields edged higher following a report on U.S. manufacturing that was better than economists expected.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 37.41 points, or 0.5%, to 6,976.44.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 515.19 points, or 1.1%, to 49,407.66.

The Nasdaq composite rose 130.29 points, or 0.6%, to 23,592.11

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 26.54 points, or 1%, to 2,640.28.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 130.94 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is up 1,344.37 points, or 2.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 350.12 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 158.38 points, or 6.4%.

The Associated Press