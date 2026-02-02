3 fraternity members arrested in death of Northern Arizona student following rush event

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Northern Arizona University student has died after a night of drinking at a fraternity event, leading to the arrest of three fraternity members and an investigation by the school, officials said.

The 18-year-old male student was found unresponsive at a home by police officers on Saturday after bystanders performed CPR on him, police said. Officers continued life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, but the student died at the scene, police said.

Preliminary information indicates the student had attended a rush event for the Delta Tau Delta fraternity on Friday night, police said. The university said the event happened at a house off-campus.

Three 20-year-old leaders in the fraternity — new member educator Carter Eslick, vice president Ryan Creech and treasurer Riley Cass — were arrested on the criminal charge of hazing, police said. Lawyers representing each of them did not immediately return telephone calls seeking comment. Home telephone numbers for the three couldn’t be immediately found.

The international leader of the fraternity, which is based in Indiana, said the group encourages its members to participate in the investigation into the student’s death and is committed to understanding what led to it.

“Our position on hazing is clear: it is the antithesis of brotherhood and a violation of the values of Delta Tau Delta,” fraternity CEO Jack Kreman said in a statement.

The university said the Northern Arizona chapter of the fraternity has been temporarily suspended while the school conducts its own investigation focused on its policies. In a statement, the university said it had robust hazing prevention training and requirements.

“We want to be clear: The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priorities. Violence, hazing or any other behavior that endangers others has no place at NAU,” it said.