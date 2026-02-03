US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Pendergast by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)

2. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid (Carina Press)

3. An Offer From a Gentleman by Julia Quinn (Avon)

4. The Long Game by Rachel Reid (Carina Press)

5. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown)

6. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books)

7. My Husband’s Wife by Alice Feeney (Flatiron Books)

8. Game Changer by Rachel Reid (Carina Press)

9. Sincerely, Mr. Braden by Melissa Foster (World Literary Press)

10. Anatomy of an Alibi by Ashley Elston (Penguin Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

2. Dear Debbie by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

3. My Husband’s Wife by Alice Feeney (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

4. The Correspondent: A Novel (Unabridged) by Virginia Evans (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. The Housemaid’s Secret by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

6. Heated Rivalry (Game Changers) by Rachel Reid (Recorded Books, Inc.)

7. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

8. Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë (De Marque Inc.)

9. Theo of Golden (Unabridged) by Allen Levi (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

10. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

