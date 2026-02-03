How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 2/3/2026

The U.S. stock market sank after a mixed day of trading.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite lost 1.4%. Nvidia,

Microsoft and other influential Big Tech stocks weighed on the market. So did software companies and others seen as potential losers to competitors powered by artificial intelligence. But the majority of stocks rose in the S&P 500, including Palantir Technologies, which reported a better profit than expected.

Gold and silver prices bounced higher following their latest sell-off.

Treasury yields eased in the bond market.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 58.63 points, or 0.8%, to 6,917.81.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 166.67 points, or 0.3%, to 49,240.99.

The Nasdaq composite fell 336.92 points, or 1.4%, to 23,255.19

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 8.21 points, or 0.3%, to 2,648.50.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 21.22 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is up 348.52 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 206.63 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 34.76 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 72.31 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 1,177.70 points, or 2.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 13.20 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 166.59 points, or 6.7%.

The Associated Press