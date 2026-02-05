How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 2/5/2026

Sharp drops hit Wall Street as technology stocks sank even more and bitcoin’s price plunged again to roughly half its record set in the fall. Several discouraging reports on the U.S. job market also knocked down yields in the bond market on Thursday.

The S&P 500 fell 1.2% for its sixth loss in the seven days since it set an all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.2%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 1.6%.

Bitcoin fell below $64,000, while gold and silver prices resumed their sharp slides. Stock indexes also fell across much of Europe and Asia.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 84.32 points, or 1.2%, to 6,798.40.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 592.58 points, or 1.2%, to 48,908.72.

The Nasdaq composite fell 363.99 points, or 1.6%, to 22,540.59.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 46.90 points, or 1.8%, to 2,577.65.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 140.63 points, or 2%.

The Dow is up 16.25 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 921.23 points, or 3.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 36.10 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 47.10 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is up 845.43 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 701.40 points, or 3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 95.74 points, or 3.9%.

