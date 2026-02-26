Walmart to pay $100 million to settle FTC allegations over deceptive practices for delivery drivers

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart Inc. has agreed to pay $100 million to settle allegations from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission that the retailer caused delivery drivers to lose tens of millions of dollars’ worth of earnings, by deceiving them about the base pay, incentive pay and tips they could make, the commission said ‌in a ​statement ​on Thursday.

Joined by 11 states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah and Wisconsin — the FTC alleges that the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer showed drivers in its crowdsourced gig driver delivery program called Spark inflated base pay and tip amounts.

FTC also alleges that the retailer deceived customers by falsely claiming that all of its customer tips would actually go to drivers.

“Labor markets cannot function efficiently without truthful and nonmisleading information about earnings and other material terms,” said Christopher Mufarrige, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, in a statement.

As part of its settlement with the FTC, Walmart is required to implement an earnings verification program to ensure that drivers are paid the promised earnings and tips, among other orders.

Walmart said in a statement e-mailed to The Associated Press that it values “the hard work and dedication of the drivers who deliver great service and products to our customers.” It noted that it has issued payments to affected drivers and continues to make additional payments as appropriate.

“We are continuously improving procedures to ensure fairness and transparency for drivers,” Walmart said.

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

AP Retail Writer