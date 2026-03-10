Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
52.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

FAA briefly grounds all JetBlue flights after request from airline

Sponsored by:
By AP News
US FAA Ground Stop JetBlue

US FAA Ground Stop JetBlue

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration briefly grounded all JetBlue flights early Tuesday morning due to a request from the airline, the agency said in a notice posted to its website.

It was not immediately clear why JetBlue requested the ground stop, which was lifted about 40 minutes after it was imposed.

The airline and the FAA didn’t immediately respond to emails from The Associated Press requesting more information.

The airline, which was founded more than 25 years ago, has its headquarters in New York City and its flagship terminal at the city’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.