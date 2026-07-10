How major US stock indexes fared Friday 7/10/2026

Add us as a preferred source

U.S. stocks ticked higher after Wall Street showed its appetite is still big for winners of the artificial-intelligence boom.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Friday and closed out its fourth winning week in the last five. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.3%.

Shares of South Korean tech giant SK Hynix soared in their debut on Wall Street. Oil prices eased, while Treasury yields ticked higher in the bond market. Stock indexes outside the United States were mixed.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 31.75 points, or 0.4%, to 7,575.39.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 149.60 points, or 0.3%, to 52,637.01.

The Nasdaq composite rose 74.72 points, or 0.3%, to 26,281.61.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 14.74 points, or 0.5%, to 2,977.81.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 92.15 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is down 263.06 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 448.93 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 18.30 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 729.89 points, or 10.7%.

The Dow is up 4,573.72 points, or 9.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,039.62 points, or 13.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 495.90 points, or 20%.

The Associated Press