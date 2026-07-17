US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

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HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

2. “Whistler” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

3. “The Exquisite Torment of Loving Your Enemy” by Brigitte Knightley (Ace)

4. “The Calamity Club” by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

5. “Love You More” by Emily Giffin (Ballantine)

6. “The Shampoo Effect” by Jenny Jackson (Viking/Dorman)

7. “He Who Fights with Monsters” by Travis Deverell (Aethon: Vault)

8. “Country People” by Daniel Mason (Random House)

9. “Our Perfect Storm” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

10. “A Parade of Horribles” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

11. “It Could Have Been Her” by Lisa Jewell (Atria)

12. “Land” by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf)

13. “This Inevitable Ruin” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

14. “Starside (deluxe ed.)” by Alex Aster (Avon)

15. “The Midnight Train” by Matt Haig (Viking)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Regime Change” by Haberman/Swan (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Revolution” by Eric Metaxas (Odysseus)

3. “Cancel Me If You Can” by Dave Portnoy (Gallery)

4. “Strangers” by Belle Burden (Dial)

5. “Communion” by J.D. Vance (Harper)

6. “The Land and Its People” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

7. “The King Is Coming” by John Bevere (Thomas Nelson)

8. “I Still Believe in Miracles” by Lucas Jones (Union Square)

9. “London Falling” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)

10. “Famesick” by Lena Dunham (Random House)

11. “Stripped Down” by Bunnie Xo (Dey Street)

12. “The Way of the Wildflower” by Ruth Chou Simons (Thomas Nelson)

13. “On Courage” by Julia Angwin (Mariner)

14. “The Greatest Sentence Ever Written” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

15. “America, U.S.A.” by Eddie S. Glaude (Crown)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

2. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

3. “The Divorce” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

4. “Into the Fading Twilight” by Catherine Cowles (Bloom)

5. “The Housemaid’s Wedding” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

6. “One Piece, Vol. 112” by Eiichiro Oda (Viz)

7. “In the Wake of the Ruined” by Kalie Cassidy (Little, Brown)

8. “Murdoku” by Manuel Garand (Puzzlewright)

9. “Tempting Venom” by Rina Kent (Bloom)

10. “Atmosphere” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

11. “Dolly All the Time” by Annabel Monaghan (Putnam)

12. “18 Days in Heaven” by Gabe Poirot (Harrison House)

13. “Our Last Resort” by Clémence Michallon (Vintage)

14. “Want to Know a Secret?” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

15. “Dear Debbie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

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By The Associated Press