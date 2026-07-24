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How major US stock indexes fared Friday 7/24/2026

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By AP News

Stocks drifted on Wall Street and oil prices fell for the first time in a week, even as heavy fighting in the Middle East again threatened to slow the global flow of oil.

The S&P 500 rose less than 0.1% Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.6%. All three indexes finished the week lower.

After shooting to $102 a barrel a day earlier, Brent crude fell almost 4% to settle at $96.78 a barrel.

Treasury yields moved lower in the bond market.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 3.68 points, or less than 0.1%, to 7,411.98.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 235.60 points, or 0.5%, to 51,947.25.

The Nasdaq composite fell 161.87 points, or 0.6%, to 24,975.82.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 10.16 points, or 0.3%, to 2,930.00

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 45.71 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is down 199.17 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 544.42 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 32.22 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 566.48 points, or 8.3%.

The Dow is up 3,883.96 points, or 8.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,733.83 points, or 7.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 448.09 points, or 18.1%.

The Associated Press
Wall Street stocks Dow Nasdaq

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