US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

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HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Knave and the Moon” by Rachel Gillig (Orbit)

2. “The Calamity Club” by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

3. “The Most Dangerous Games (deluxe ed.)” by Beast/Patterson (Morrow)

4. “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

5. “Whistler” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

6. “Big Little Truths” by Liane Moriarty (Crown)

7. “The Disappearers” by Marlon James (Riverhead)

8. “Scion” by James Islington (Saga)

9. “The Altar of Pergamon” by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

10. “The Poison Daughter” by Sheila Masterson (Slowburn)

11. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

12. “Mad Mabel” by Sally Hepworth (St. Martin’s)

13. “Delusional” by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)

14. “Tom Clancy: Pressure Depth” by Jack Stewart (Putnam)

15. “Under Story” by Chloe Benjamin (Putnam)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “This Is Me” by Hayden Panettiere (Grand Central)

2. “Homemaking with Babs” by Barbara Costello (Clarkson Potter)

3. “Humble Power” by Ethan Willis (Hay House Business)

4. “The Functional Home” by Julie Jones (Cool Springs)

5. “The Origin of a Leader” by Pam Manfredo Curtis (Simon Acumen)

6. “The Retire Sooner Method” by Wes Moss (Kiplinger)

7. “The Confidence Habit” by Cindra Kamphoff (Simon Acumen)

8. “American Scoundrel” by Kai Bird (Scribner)

9. “Regime Change” by Haberman/Swan (Simon & Schuster)

10. “Going Further” by Ted Cruz (Sentinel)

11. “This Is About Running. This Is Not About Running” by Chris Bennett (Dey Street)

12. “Everyday Eats” by Alex Snodgrass (Morrow)

13. “Let Us Do Good” by Frank Siller (Broadside)

14. “It All Starts When You Do” by Kier Gaines (Little, Brown Spark)

15. “Beyond Quick Fixes” by Celeste Birkhofer (Greenleaf)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

2. “Brain Damage” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

3. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

4. “The Killer Isn’t Alice” by Iris Starling (Little, Brown)

5. “Wild Dark Shore” by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron)

6. “My Dreadful Darling” by H.D. Carlton (ZPN)

7. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

8. “Spy x Family, Vol. 16” by Tatsuya Endo (Viz)

9. “Carl’s Doomsday Scenario” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

10. “Murdoku” by Manuel Garand (Puzzlewright)

11. “The Daddy’s Girl” by Sara Cate (Sourcebooks Casablanca)

12. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach (Holt)

13. “Crossing the Wine-Dark Sea” by Emily Wilson (Liveright)

14. “Midnight Curfew” by Penelope Douglas (Berkley)

15. “A Time of Witches” by Madeline Martin (Hanover Square)

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By The Associated Press