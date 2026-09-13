Pope commemorates 9/11 attacks with prayers for peace and for those who died

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Leo XIV, history’s first American pope, called for a renewed commitment to peace on Sunday as he marked the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on his home country.

The Chicago-born pope made his first public comments to commemorate the anniversary, speaking in English at the end of his traditional Sunday noon blessing from his studio window overlooking St. Peter’s Square.

“Two days ago marked the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in the United States of America,” Leo said. “I renew my prayers for those who lost their lives and for those who continue to bear the wounds of that tragic day.”

He added that “at a time when conflict and violence afflict so many of our brothers and sisters, I invite everyone to pray that the Lord will bestow his gift of peace upon the world.”

Speaking in Italian he added: “The memory of the tragic events of 25 years ago pushes us to renew our commitment to peace, above all with prayer.”

On Sept. 11, 2001, the former Robert Prevost was in Rome attending a big assembly of his Augustinian religious order. At the time, he was the Chicago provincial leader of the Augustinians. Prevost was elected superior of the entire order on Sept. 14, his birthday, a position he held for two consecutive terms until 2012.

Vatican News on Sunday republished excerpts of his first homily as superior, delivered on Sept. 21, 2001. In it, the future American pope reflected on the attacks.

“We cannot fail to remember the tragic events that shook the United States on Sept. 11,” he said in his homily. “The violence that the world witnessed last week in the United States is a tragic expression of a series of problems that are becoming increasingly acute everywhere.

“Hatred and violence will continue to grow as long as so many people are forced to live in extreme poverty and are oppressed by so many forms of injustice.”

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By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press