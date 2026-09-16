Honda HR-V vs Kia Seltos, a budget SUV Edmunds comparison

Crossovers have become a popular choice for buyers who want the practicality of an SUV without the size and expense of a larger vehicle. For many shoppers, that means finding a vehicle that’s easy to live with, offers enough room for everyday duties, keeps fuel costs in check, and provides the versatility to be useful for a range of needs. The 2027 Honda HR-V and 2027 Kia Seltos both make a case for that balance, but they take somewhat different approaches to the formula.

Honda’s HR-V is the little sibling to the larger CR-V and sets a benchmark for what to expect from an extra-small SUV. Kia’s Seltos is less well known but enters 2027 with a full redesign that brings more space, revamped styling and a newly available hybrid powertrain. Both are compelling options, but which one is the better buy? Edmunds put these two SUVs head-to-head to find out.

Comfort and convenience

Both the Kia Seltos and Honda HR-V make good use of their compact dimensions, offering roomy cabins with generous space in both rows. The Seltos has an especially accommodating rear seat, even for taller passengers. Easy-access child seat anchors add to its family-friendly appeal. For a small SUV like this, the Seltos also boasts a reasonably smooth ride over bumps.

The HR-V is similarly roomy, with large door openings and a comfortable seat height that make entry and exit a breeze. It also has a pretty smooth ride. But Edmunds noticed a difference in seat comfort between these two SUVs. The HR-V’s overly firm front seat cushions and lack of lumbar adjustment take a toll on long-distance comfort. If you frequently have rear passengers, the Seltos has another advantage by way of its rear air vents. You don’t get them in the HR-V.

Winner: Kia Seltos

Power and fuel economy

Neither the 158-horsepower Honda HR-V nor the 147-horsepower Kia Seltos is quick off the line. In Edmunds’ testing, the HR-V needed 10.2 seconds to get from zero to 60 mph, while the Seltos posted a 10.6-second run to 60 mph. Thankfully, you can get a Seltos with a more powerful 190-horsepower turbocharged engine that livens up the car’s acceleration. The HR-V is only available with its base engine.

Both SUVs can deliver impressive fuel economy. The EPA estimates that the HR-V will get up to 28 mpg in combined city/highway driving. The Seltos gets up to an estimated 30 mpg combined, though the available turbocharged engine drops to 26 mpg combined.

There’s not much of a difference here, but the upcoming hybrid-powered version of the Seltos could tip the scales later this year.

Winner: tie

Cargo and utility

The Seltos offers 27.8 cubic feet of cargo capacity behind the second row and up to 64.2 cubic feet with the rear seats folded, putting it among the roomiest vehicles in its class. Front storage is less impressive since the narrow center console is deep but not particularly spacious, but there are plenty of additional compartments for smaller items.

The HR-V offers less capacity behind the rear seats at 24.4 cubic feet, but the cargo area is well thought out and makes good use of the space. The rear seatbacks fold nearly flat with the cargo floor, making it easier to haul longer items while expanding total cargo room to 55.1 cubic feet. Cabin storage is adequate, with a rubberized bridge compartment behind the shifter for wireless charging and a deep center-armrest bin, though the door pockets and glovebox are smaller than we’d prefer.

Winner: Seltos

Value

The HR-V makes a strong impression with a well-built, thoughtfully designed interior that features soft-touch surfaces and high-quality-feeling controls. It’s also reasonably priced, with the HR-V LX trim starting at $28,150 including destination fees. The HR-V EX-L tops the lineup at $32,000.

The Seltos has a lower starting price of $26,485, and while fully loaded trims can approach $40,000, you’re generally getting more for your money here. The Seltos has a bigger standard touchscreen, more available driver aids, and more convenience features — such as a power-adjustable driver’s seat or leather upholstery — at a lower price. Kia also has a significant advantage in warranty coverage, with five years/60,000 miles of basic coverage and 10 years/100,000 miles on the powertrain.

Winner: Kia Seltos

Edmunds says

The Honda HR-V covers the bases for what’s expected from an extra-small SUV. But the redesigned Kia Seltos has raised the bar to an all-new level with its generous passenger and cargo space, range of powertrain options, and appealing value. If you want top versatility and style from a small SUV, the Seltos is the way to go.

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This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Bradley Iger is a contributor at Edmunds.

By BRADLEY IGER of Edmunds