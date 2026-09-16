Miami Hurricanes going back to Nike in deal that will exceed $200M, AP source says

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Teams from the University of Miami will be wearing Nike apparel again starting in July 2027, a person familiar with the agreement said Wednesday.

The sides have struck a 10-year deal that will exceed $200 million in total value, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side currently plans any public announcement.

The Miami Herald first reported the agreement.

Miami has been an Adidas school since 2015, but that 12-year agreement expires June 30, 2027, and the Hurricanes spent months essentially being recruited on what to do going forward. The deal with Nike will include cash, apparel and marketing elements, as is standard for such agreements.

Miami has a long history with Nike, going back to when the apparel giant first signed the Hurricanes in the 1980s in what was considered a groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind deal between a school and a sneaker company.

That relationship lasted until Miami struck its deal with Adidas more than a quarter-century later.

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By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer