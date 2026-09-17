How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 9/17/2026

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U.S. stocks rose and recovered most of their losses for the week.

Falling oil prices and easing pressure from the bond market on Thursday helped Wall Street reverse many of its moves from the prior day, when the Federal Reserve hiked its main interest rate for the first time in years and suggested more may be on the way.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.1%, its second rise in the last nine days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.7%. The price of Brent crude fell 1%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.93%.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 85.95 points, or 1.1%, to 7,637.76.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 316.14 points, or 0.6%, to 51,778.04.

The Nasdaq composite rose 439.87 points, or 1.7%, to 26,418.30.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 15.82 points, or 0.6%, to 2,874.63.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 19.22 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 795.25 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 85.26 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 29.31 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 792.26 points, or 11.6%.

The Dow is up 3,714.75 points, or 7.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,176.31 points, or 13.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 392.72 points, or 15.8%.

The Associated Press