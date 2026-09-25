US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

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HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Thoroughbreds” by Hilderbrand/Cunningham (Little, Brown)

2. “Dead Beat” by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron)

3. “Hollow Bones” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

4. “The Calamity Club” by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

5. “The Altar of Pergamon” by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

6. “Exit Party” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)

7. “The Emperor’s Enemy (deluxe ed.)” by Jasmine Mas (Mira)

8. “Eldritch (deluxe ed.)” by Keri Lake (Bloom)

9. “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

10. “We Chase Shadows” by Richard Osman (Viking/Dorman)

11. “Whistler” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

12. “The Pirate Queen” by Ariel Lawhon (Doubleday)

13. “The Knave and the Moon” by Rachel Gillig (Orbit)

14. “Taipei Story (deluxe ed.)” by R.F. Kuang (Morrow)

15. “Big Little Truths” by Liane Moriarty (Crown)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Protocols” by Andrew D. Huberman (Simon Element)

2. “The Art of Gravity Falls” by Hirsch/Renzetti (Hyperion Avenue)

3. “Oversharing” by Cortney LaCorte (Union Square)

4. Pokémon Deluxe Character Guide by Alex Irvine (Pikachu)

5. “Making Peace with What I Can’t Control” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

6. “F(asterisk)ck Failure” by Benny Blanco (Simon & Schuster)

7. “Lost in Space” by Tyson/Walker (National Geographic)

8. “This Oak House” by Annie Meyers-Shyer (Chronicle)

9. “Veg Everything” by Tanya Sichynsky (Ten Speed)

10. “Confronting America” by O’Reilly/Hammer (St. Martin’s)

11. “End Times Fascism” by Klein/Taylor (FSG)

12. “The Perilous Fight” by Colin Kaepernick (Legacy Lit)

13. “One Man In” by Christian Craighead (Threshold)

14. “Own or Be Owned” by Codie Sanchez (Contrarian Thinking)

15. “Eat (Like) the Rich” by Olivia Tiedemann (Ten Speed)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

2. “Grim Tidings” by B.K. Borison (Avon)

3. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

5. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

6. “Brain Damage” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. “Murdoku” by Manuel Garand (Puzzlewright)

8. “Shield of Sparrows” by Devney Perry (Red Tower)

9. “The Killer Isn’t Alice” by Iris Starling (Little, Brown)

10. “Wild Dark Shore” by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron)

11. “Carl’s Doomsday Scenario” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

12. “My Dreadful Darling” by H.D. Carlton (ZPN)

13. “The Divorce” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

14. “The 2027 Old Farmer’s Almanac” (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

15. “The Honjin Murders” by Seishi Yokomizo (Pushkin Vertigo)

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By The Associated Press