US targets Iran’s military supply chain as the status of diplomatic talks remains uncertain

The U.S. on Tuesday targeted people and firms around the globe that it has accused of being financial facilitators or enablers of Iran’s military supply chain, as the Trump administration pushes forward with economic warfare against Tehran at a time when renewed diplomacy between the two countries remains uncertain.

The latest action by the Treasury Department is part of the administration’s Operation Economic Outcast campaign, which is aimed at severing “critical financial lifelines” for the already heavily sanctioned Iranian government.

“Treasury will not tolerate any support to the regime and will continue to identify, expose, and isolate Iran’s enablers,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

Ten individuals and entities based in Iran, Hong Kong and Pakistan were sanctioned for allegedly procuring weapons and weapon components for Iran’s defense ministry as it fights its now seven-month war against the U.S.

U.S. officials have said they want to disrupt Iran’s defense systems and further degrade the government’s ability to reconstitute its weapons program. The aim of the latest sanctions includes increasing the costs for the people and companies that have assisted Iran’s military procurement efforts.

In 2024, the Biden administration also targeted entities that supported Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics in their production and proliferation of missiles and drones.

The latest financial penalties come as Iran’s currency fell to a record low Tuesday, with traders in Tehran exchanging more than 2.5 million rials to the U.S. dollar. The rial has steadily declined since the war began on Feb. 28, hitting its previous record low of 2.2 million to the dollar on Sept. 2.

While the Iranian economy has been under duress for years in the face of international sanctions, this year’s U.S. naval blockade on Iranian oil and new sanctions imposed since the start of the war have sent it into unprecedented freefall.

By FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press