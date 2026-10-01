Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
86.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Man arrested on suspicion of planning an attack on the Texas Capitol, authorities say

Sponsored by:

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Texas Capitol Threat Arrest

Texas Capitol Threat Arrest

Photo Icon View Photo

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A 40-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday on suspicion of plotting to attack the Texas Capitol, authorities said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement that it received “credible information about an individual planning a violent attack” for Thursday in Austin.

The tip came in Tuesday evening, and SWAT officers made the arrest about 3 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in Converse, near San Antonio.

Benny Caldera Jr. was jailed and could face charges including felony terroristic threat against a public servant, the DPS statement said.

Messages were left seeking comment from John Bunk, an attorney listed for Caldera.

Officials did not provide details about the alleged plot, citing the ongoing investigation.

DPS notified state lawmakers about the threat and arrest early Wednesday. The Capitol remained open during regular operating hours.

Texas Senate Secretary Patsy Spaw said in a notice that there will be increased security at the Capitol during the investigation.

Gov. Greg Abbott said the state DPS was assisted by the FBI in making the arrest.

“Texas will NOT tolerate threats of violence against our Capitol,” the governor said in a statement on social media.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.