Man arrested on suspicion of planning an attack on the Texas Capitol, authorities say

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A 40-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday on suspicion of plotting to attack the Texas Capitol, authorities said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement that it received “credible information about an individual planning a violent attack” for Thursday in Austin.

The tip came in Tuesday evening, and SWAT officers made the arrest about 3 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in Converse, near San Antonio.

Benny Caldera Jr. was jailed and could face charges including felony terroristic threat against a public servant, the DPS statement said.

Messages were left seeking comment from John Bunk, an attorney listed for Caldera.

Officials did not provide details about the alleged plot, citing the ongoing investigation.

DPS notified state lawmakers about the threat and arrest early Wednesday. The Capitol remained open during regular operating hours.

Texas Senate Secretary Patsy Spaw said in a notice that there will be increased security at the Capitol during the investigation.

Gov. Greg Abbott said the state DPS was assisted by the FBI in making the arrest.

“Texas will NOT tolerate threats of violence against our Capitol,” the governor said in a statement on social media.