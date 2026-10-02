Venezuelan delivery driver shot by ICE has surgery to remove bullet

AUSTIN (AP) — A Venezuelan delivery driver who was shot by a federal immigration agent in Texas had surgery Thursday to remove the bullet lodged in his back for nearly two weeks.

Wilber Rafael Garces Perez, 28, had appeared in court in a wheelchair on Wednesday, wearing a sling on his arm. He remains in custody on charges that he assaulted an officer while trying to evade arrest.

Garces Perez struck an officer with his side mirror on Sept. 20 while trying to drive away, authorities said. The federal officer who shot Garces Perez, and who allegedly was hit by the side mirror of Garces Perez’s car, wasn’t wearing a body camera.

Garces Perez faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the assault charge.

The bullet was successfully removed during surgery, and Garces Perez is recovering in the custody of the U.S. Marshalls, said Fabiana Melendez Ruiz, a spokesperson for his legal team.

His case has sparked outrage and protests in the Texas capital city against President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, including agents’ conduct.

Garces Perez said he was struck by a law enforcement SUV and spun around before he was shot. Federal officers told investigators, however, that Garces Perez attempted to strike an officer with his car at the end of the chase before the officer fired his weapon.

Footage provided Wednesday in court shows officers pulling over Garces Perez in Austin, where he was delivering food for DoorDash.