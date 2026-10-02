Nolo strengthens to a hurricane again in the Pacific Ocean

Tropical Storm Nolo strengthened to a hurricane again Friday in the Pacific Ocean, the National Hurricane Center said.

The center of the storm was located about 105 miles (165 kilometers) west-southwest of French Frigate Shoals and was heading west at 6 mph (9 kph).

Maximum sustained winds were around 75 mph (120 kph) according to an advisory from the Miami-based hurricane center, which said rapid intensification is possible over the next day or so.

Nolo was forecast to move through the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument — a massive and remote federally protected area of the Pacific with islands, atolls, sea mounts, shoals and coral reefs — but remain south of the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands.

A Tropical Storm warning was in effect for the national monument from French Frigate Shoals to Lisianski Island, including Maro Reef.

Nolo skirted the Hawaiian Islands at hurricane strength on Saturday. A hurricane watch was ultimately canceled, but officials said it still posed a risk for flash floods, dangerous winds and extreme surf in areas recovering from previous storms.

Hawaii officials had told residents to put together emergency kits, and the governor issued an emergency proclamation, activating more than 230 Hawaii National Guard members. Last week President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration, authorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate assistance and provide funding support.

Residents are still recovering from Hurricane Lala, which raked Hawaii without making landfall in August, producing heavy rain and winds strong enough to sweep about 100 homes off their foundations on the Big Island.

Also Friday, Hurricane Rachel moved slowly through the Pacific off western Mexico. Rachel was forecast to continue on a generally westward path away from land and remain a hurricane into the early days of the following week.

Northern Mexico and parts of the U.S. Southwest saw flooding and damage from the remnants of Hurricane Polo earlier this week.

By JOSH KELETY

Associated Press