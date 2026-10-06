US-Audiobooks-Top-10

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Audible best-sellers for the week ending October 2:

Nonfiction

1. A Great Book with Barack Obama by Barack Obama and Higher Ground, narrated by Tom Hanks, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Jill Lepore, Ben Rhodes, Percival L. Everett, Lauren Groff and Barack Obama (Audible Originals)

2. The Steps by Sylvester Stallone, narrated by the author (William Morrow)

3. Protocols by Andrew D. Huberman, Ph.D., narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. The American Way of Killing by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Recorded Books)

5. Swan Song by Charles Spencer, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

7. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

8. The Cauldron by Simon Sebag Montefiore, narrated by Leighton Pugh (Random House Audio)

9. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

10. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

Fiction

1. Threshing Day (Wing and Claw Collection) by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Justis Bolding, Jake Bordeaux, Chase Brown, Frankie Corzo, Giordan Diaz, Teddy Hamilton, Laura Knight Keating, Zion Jang, Nick Mills, Robb Moriera, James Aaron Oh, Anthony Palmini, John Skelley and Jasmin Walker (Recorded Books)

2. Bram Stoker’s Dracula by Bram Stoker and Robyn Ahern – adaptation, performed by Jonathan Bailey, Ella Purnell, Aimee Lou Wood, Louis Partridge, David Jonsson, Johnny Flynn, Lesley Manville and Maggie Gyllenhaal (Audible Originals)

3. Verity by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)

4. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett, narrated by Jenna Lamia and January LaVoy (Spiegel & Grau by Spotify Audiobooks)

5. The French Illusion by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck (Random House Audio)

6. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

7. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

8. The Dungeon Anarchist’s Cookbook by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays and The Critical Drinker (Audible Studios)

9. Mad Mabel by Sally Hepworth, narrated by Hannah Fredericksen and Jenny Seedsman (Macmillan Audio)

10. The Gate of the Feral Gods by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

By The Associated Press