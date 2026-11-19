CHICAGO (AP) — A 19-year-old man accused of planning a mass shooting at a Chicago-area Hindu temple that officials say was only thwarted when his gun jammed pleaded not guilty to all charges Thursday.

Alexandros Paporakis was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month on nine charges, including terrorism and armed violence, both felonies. Paporakis also faces weapons-related charges, including possessing a firearm without a serial number.

Those charges could carry a maximum sentence of life in prison, his attorney, Fedor Kozlov, told reporters. Kozlov said he filed a demand for a jury trial.

Authorities say Paporakis planned to attack a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, on Oct. 11, the first day of the Hindu holiday of Navaratri. Paporakis drove to the temple’s parking lot and tried to fire at a person outside, court documents show. Police say the gun jammed.

Police say Paporakis, who was arrested later that day, told a co-worker that he would try again.

Prosecutors say Paporakis wrote in a document that he was a neo-Nazi and white supremacist who fantasized about killing non-white people. The indictment alleges he wrote that he intended the shooting to terrorize Indian immigrants.

Police say they recovered a rifle, ammunition, a tactical vest and a patch “displaying imagery associated with white supremacist extremism” from his house.

Paporakis has not been charged with a hate crime, despite calls from local and national South Asian leaders for state and federal authorities to do so.

Paporakis briefly appeared in court Thursday in a tan jumpsuit alongside Kozlov, who announced his not guilty plea. He is due back in court on Jan. 7.

He remains in detention after a judge ruled his release would pose a threat to the community. Kozlov said Paporakis is being held in a medical facility in the Cook County jail.

He is aware of the gravity of what he is accused of, and is “taking it day by day,” Kozlov said.

“He sees the world as a 19-year-old, in my mind, child,” Kozlov added. “It’s hard to describe and understand how he feels and how he processes it.”

Prosecutors declined to comment following Thursday’s hearing.

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Mayes-Osterman is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

By CYBELE MAYES-OSTERMAN

Associated Press/Report for America