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How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 10/6/2026

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By AP News

The U.S. stock market hit an all-time high as expectations rise for companies to keep making more money.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.6% Tuesday and topped its prior record set in August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite tacked 0.4% onto its own all-time high set the day before.

Constellation Energy helped lead the way after announcing a long-term deal to provide Google with electricity. Lamb Weston jumped after becoming the latest U.S. company to deliver a fatter profit than analysts expected. Stocks also got help from easing yields in the bond market.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 44.98 points, or 0.6%, to 7,818.93.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 253.38 points, or 0.5%, to 51,521.28.

The Nasdaq composite rose 122.48 points, or 0.4%, to 27,599.79.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 16.84 points, or 0.6%, to 2,830.30.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 96.21 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 344.32 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 408.93 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 2.60 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 973.43 points, or 14.2%.

The Dow is up 3,457.99 points, or 7.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,357.80 points, or 18.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 348.39 points, or 14%.

The Associated Press

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