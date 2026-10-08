How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 10/8/2026

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Some sharp reversals kept financial markets unsteady, as oil prices rose and U.S. stock indexes swung.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Thursday, its second straight loss after setting an all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1% after flipping between gains and losses through the day. The Nasdaq composite fell 1.3%. Drops for technology stocks overshadowed gains for the majority of the S&P 500.

The bond market was even more unsettled, as yields jumped in the morning before dropping in the afternoon. Oil prices had their own swings as the price of Brent topped $104 per barrel.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 36.41 points, or 0.5%, to 7,765.36.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.77 points, or 0.1%, to 51,231.64.

The Nasdaq composite fell 345.35 points, or 1.3%, to 27,193.34.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 0.92 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,794.13.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 42.64 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 54.68 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2.48 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 38.77 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 919.86 points, or 13.4%.

The Dow is up 3,168.35 points, or 6.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,951.35 points, or 17%.

The Russell 2000 is up 312.22 points, or 12.6%.

The Associated Press