Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
94.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 10/8/2026

Sponsored by:

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Some sharp reversals kept financial markets unsteady, as oil prices rose and U.S. stock indexes swung.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Thursday, its second straight loss after setting an all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1% after flipping between gains and losses through the day. The Nasdaq composite fell 1.3%. Drops for technology stocks overshadowed gains for the majority of the S&P 500.

The bond market was even more unsettled, as yields jumped in the morning before dropping in the afternoon. Oil prices had their own swings as the price of Brent topped $104 per barrel.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 36.41 points, or 0.5%, to 7,765.36.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.77 points, or 0.1%, to 51,231.64.

The Nasdaq composite fell 345.35 points, or 1.3%, to 27,193.34.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 0.92 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,794.13.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 42.64 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 54.68 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2.48 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 38.77 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 919.86 points, or 13.4%.

The Dow is up 3,168.35 points, or 6.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,951.35 points, or 17%.

The Russell 2000 is up 312.22 points, or 12.6%.

The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.