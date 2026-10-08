Trump wants Talarico and Paxton to debate. Talarico couldn’t be happier

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Democratic nominee James Talarico stopped holding campaign events in the Texas Senate race, his Republican opponent Ken Paxton saw an opening to pounce.

“Where is James Talarico?” he called out Wednesday during a rally with President Donald Trump in San Antonio.

But that night, while flying back to Washington on Air Force One, Trump seemed to inadvertently throw Talarico a lifeline. The president said on social media that Talarico — who has the flu, according to his campaign — “should immediately report to a Debate Stage” to face off with Paxton.

It was exactly what Talarico wanted to hear, since he had long been badgering Paxton for a debate.

“President Trump just said Ken Paxton should debate. I agree,” Talarico posted on Thursday morning. “Ball’s in your court @KenPaxtonTX.”

No debate has been scheduled so far. Paxton has not publicly responded to Trump’s debate demand.

Some Republicans, worried Paxton may become the first Republican in nearly four decades to lose a Senate race in Texas, have also urged him to debate to help gain ground in an unusually competitive campaign in the Republican-leaning state.

Talarico publicly challenged Paxton in July to three televised debates. Last month, he invited Paxton to debate him on Fox News, and he posted a video of himself calling Paxton with the invitation.

“Hey Ken, it’s James,” Talarico said while leaving a voicemail. “Texans start voting in less than a month and they deserve to hear from both of us before they do.”

“So, if Fox News is where you’ll be most comfortable, I’ll be there,” he added.

So far, the campaign has played out almost entirely on the airwaves. The candidates’ campaigns and more than a dozen outside groups have spent more than $247 million on advertising, according to the ad-tracking firm AdImpact. The candidates have yet to appear jointly before voters.

Paxton’s campaign said in July that he would debate his opponent, but later objected to some proposed moderators. Later that month, it suggested an agreement with a news outlet was imminent, though none was announced.

Without a debate, Paxton has focused on Talarico’s absence, even demanding video proof that he was alive.

“Low-T Jimmy appears to be having a full-blown mental Tala-freak-out on the national stage. We have a simple request: proof of life,” said Madison Cercy, campaign spokeswoman.

Talarico is expected to resume campaigning this weekend through the Nov. 3 election, aides said.

By THOMAS BEAUMONT

Associated Press