8 innovative gifts meant to change up how we drive, cook, sleep and more

There are many great gifts to give this holiday season, but only the truly special will make the recipient say, “Whoa! Why didn’t anybody think of this before?” These are those gifts — the unexpected, ingenious finds that will seriously delight everyone on your list.

Car diagnostics in the palm of your hand

For the driver who is also a car enthusiast — or just wants to know what that check-engine light means — the Sparq AI OBD2 Scanner will come in handy. The Bluetooth device plugs directly into the car and connects to a free app to explain 50,000 diagnostic codes in plain English. It also provides tools to check vehicle health, explain dashboard warnings, investigate weird noises, monitor tire tread and review vehicle history. And when a repair is necessary, the app helps you determine if estimates are fair. $129.

3-in-1 multi-drill

Streamline their toolbox with Dremel’s compact Blueprint DD-12V-S1, a power drill/driver that includes an integrated stud finder and detachable, self-adhesive line laser with bubble level. Powered by a 12V brushless motor, the unit’s LED light will guide your work in low-light conditions (and help you find dropped bits), and a battery gauge will help you plan charges. $99, varies by retailer.

Microwave-safe metal

Since the advent of microwave ovens, using them with metal cookware or foil has been ill-advised due to sparking and fire risks. That meant cooking and reheating food mostly in glass, ceramic or plastic containers. But, like the metal racks frequently used in microwaves, Genicook’s microwave-safe, stainless-steel containers are designed with smooth, rounded edges to avoid that risk. They’re also lightweight and corrosion-resistant. This set of three includes one of each size: 3.4 cups (0.8 liters), 5.1 cups (1.2 liters) and 7.6 cups (1.8 liters), plus three leak-proof, tempered-glass lids with silicone vents. $54.99.

A pet feeder that recognizes your pet

Pet owners with multiple furry family members know that keeping them out of each other’s food can be a Sisyphean undertaking. The Surefeed microchip pet feeder takes the stress out of ensuring the dog doesn’t eat the cat’s food, and the cat doesn’t gobble the kitten’s kibble. Just sync the feeder to the pet’s microchip, and the battery-operated dish’s protective cover will open only when that pet approaches — and automatically close when they step away. $199.

A different way to seal food bags

Chip clips and rubber bands might keep an open bag closed, but they won’t stop the food inside from getting stale. The handheld Magic Reseal magnetic heat sealer eliminates food waste with an airtight seal to hold in freshness. The USB-C rechargeable device has six modes that seal up to 300 chip, cereal, coffee, frozen-food and other bags per charge. Press it over the top of an opened bag, slide the slider and wait several seconds for it to seal. There’s also a built-in bag cutter to open (or reopen) bags. A magnet on the back of the sealer means you can keep it right on the refrigerator for easy access. Available in white or blue. $49.99.

Turn anything into a speaker

Weighing in at less than 3 ounces (85 grams) and about the diameter of a silver dollar, the Anything Speaker promises to turn practically anything into a speaker. Unlike more traditional Bluetooth speakers, the portable, bone-conducting unit uses vibration to make and amplify sound. Stick it to a door, box, window, table, guitar, piano, mirror or practically any available surface with the attached suction cup (or the included magnet or sticker strip) to fill the space with 360-degree, omnidirectional audio transmitted from your phone. A USB-C charging cable is included. Available in Aerospace Aluminum or Onyx Black. $49.99.

A sleep mask made for side sleepers and Bluetooth

Designed especially for side sleepers, the Manta Sound Sleep Mask has adjustable C-shaped eyecups that lie flat against the temples for comfort and 100% light blockage. With knit-mesh material for breathability, the mask also incorporates adjustable, ultrathin, 0.2-inch (5-millimeter) Bluetooth speakers that play for 24 hours at full volume on a single charge. Plus, it’s machine washable. $159.

Baby on Board — and in sight

Parents wanting to keep an eye on little ones in the back seat traditionally have had two choices: Check the rearview or accessory mirror, or hook up a baby camera, monitor and additional screen. The new BubbaSafe Baby View camera eliminates those setups by connecting to your car’s CarPlay screen. Mounted behind the front seat, the camera transmits 1080p video wirelessly to the car’s screen in standard, split-screen or picture-in-picture view with infrared night vision. Available in Cat, Dog or Panda designs. $208.

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For more holiday gift guides, visit https://apnews.com/hub/gift-guide.

By JESSICA DAMIANO

Associated Press