The Latest: Trump will head to Asia for economic deals and historic nuclear talks

President Donald Trump is preparing to depart for Asia on Monday, turning his focus to economic deals and historic three-way nuclear talks with Russia and China as his administration adjusts to a new political reality in Washington.

Also, Trump on Sunday decried a “ highly destructive and political decision ” from a federal judge who ordered a two-week delay on renovations at a historic Washington public golf course that he’s been trying to redevelop into a championship-level venue.

Here’s the latest:

Senate Commerce Committee’s top Democrat signals scrutiny of Lutnick in next Congress

Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell is demanding that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stop the flow of advanced AI chips to China.

Cantwell, the incoming chair of the panel, sent a letter to Lutnick on Monday saying his department “has resisted efforts to restrict companies flagged as national security threats, weakened safeguards, and left open pathways for the PRC to train advanced AI models using sensitive American technology.”

The comments come as Nvidia’s ties to a company led by an alleged Chinese spy are prominent in the resignation of the company’s CEO, Jensen Huang. On Friday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he was frustrated with the Commerce Department’s delay in placing restrictions on Nvidia chip exports to the company, Megaspeed.

Huang allegedly had an affair with the CEO of Megaspeed, Alice Huang, who U.S. intelligence suspects is a Chinese spy, The New York Times has reported. China has denied allegations of spying.

Lutnick traveling to Asia with Trump despite scrutiny over Nvidia

The White House says Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is among the top administration officials going with Trump to Asia.

That’s despite Lutnick facing intensified scrutiny over allegations he helped soften microchip restrictions on Nvidia.

Lutnick has faced backlash for becoming too cozy with Nvidia and its former CEO, Jensen Huang, who resigned his post over a relationship with a woman U.S. intelligence believes is a Chinese spy.

Also on the trip is Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who publicly has suggested that Lutnick failed to better prevent China from obtaining Nvidia chips.

Trump leaves Monday for the Philippines, and will travel on to China this week.

Trump’s tariffs are unpopular — but they’ll be tough to repeal despite Democrats’ landslide win

For months, Democrats on the campaign trail hammered President Trump’s unpopular tariffs, arguing that the taxes on imports drive up prices for American families already frustrated by the high cost of living.

Targeting tariffs proved to be a winning message nationwide, contributing to the Democrats’ stunning gains in the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

“Americans don’t like tariffs,” said Scott Lincicome at the Cato Institute’s Center for Trade Policy Studies. “They connect them to the cost of living.”

But when the Democrats take full control of Congress, they’re likely to find that reversing Trump’s tariffs won’t be easy.

The president will still have power to veto any legislation that repeals his import taxes or reins in his legal authority to impose them. And it’s unclear — probably doubtful — that enough Republicans would defy Trump and join Democrats in overriding his veto.

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Trilateral talks between China, the US and Russia will be first ever

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters Monday that the trilateral talk between China, the U.S. and Russia on Thursday would be the first-ever face-to-face meeting between the leaders of the three countries.

Mao said the leaders will have an in-depth exchange of views on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major country relations.

Strengthening communication, managing differences, and maintaining stable relations serve the three nations’ interests and meet the international community’s expectations, she said.

But she did not confirm whether the meeting would include discussions of nuclear control and the Iran war.

Trump blasts judge’s 2-week halt to his Washington golf project and says administration will appeal

Trump on Sunday decried a “highly destructive and political decision” from a federal judge who ordered a two-week delay on renovations at a historic Washington public golf course that he has been trying to redevelop into a championship-level venue.

In a social media post, Trump said his administration will “immediately appeal, on an expedited basis” the temporary restraining order from U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes, which she issued just before East Potomac Golf Links was due to close Sunday for 15 months.

“It is in a terrible state of disrepair, as anybody can see by just looking at the pictures that are now circulating all over the Country, and in the Court,” said Trump, who spent much of the weekend posting photos on his social media site of the golf course. “They don’t call it Trash Island for no reason!”

Trump had announced work on the site along the Potomac River would begin that day despite the legal challenge initiated against the project in February by the DC Preservation League and two local golfers.

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Trump’s Asia reset: Deals in Manila and Shenzhen, then a rare nuclear summit with Xi and Putin

President Donald Trump is preparing to depart for Asia on Monday, turning his focus to economic deals and historic three-way nuclear talks with Russia and China as his administration adjusts to a new political reality in Washington.

Trump’s departure comes after the often-omnipresent president had remained largely out of public sight for the past several days, even as a nationwide ground stop snarled air traffic and the administration faced tough questions on its handling of the situation.

His trip to Asia, which begins in Manila and then continues to the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen, gives Trump the opportunity to change the narrative from his domestic woes, including the air travel problems and fallout from the November midterm election, where his party lost both chambers of Congress.

The controversy over tech powerhouse and chipmaker Nvidia is also certain to hang over Trump’s visit to China, despite efforts by administration officials to downplay the president’s close ties to Jensen Huang, who resigned as CEO last week after admitting to an affair with an alleged Chinese government agent.

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By The Associated Press