Questions swirl around FAA’s new SMART AI system, though officials say no link to ground stop

Passengers wait as flights are delayed and cancelled during a nationwide ground stop in the U.S., in photos

The airline ground stop that wreaked havoc on travel since Friday was not related to the FAA’s new, $875 million AI-powered system the agency is rolling out to help predict problems in the sky, according to government officials and the artificial intelligence company behind the technology.

But the timing of the ground stop, so close to the national rollout of the Federal Aviation Administration’s SMART system, has raised questions about what the system does, its benefits and risks compared with the existing human system and what guardrails there are to address potential problems.

Officials say no connection to ground stop

The SMART system is based in a single location near Washington where a team of experts analyzes flight schedules, weather forecasts and hundreds of other streams of data. Then that office sends recommendations to the FAA’s command center, which relays them to air traffic controllers across the country for consideration.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Friday there’s no indication the communications issues that caused the ground stop are linked to the new computer system, and the top officials at the Transportation Department and FAA reiterated that Saturday.

The startup that designed the system, Air Space Intelligence, or ASI, said the ground stop wasn’t caused by “the SMART system, any product of ASI or our integration with FAA and ATC.”

But lawmakers and outside groups raised questions about the SMART system before Friday’s ground stop. Last month, House Democrats sent a letter to the U.S. Government Accountability Office requesting an audit of the new software, raising concerns about safety and guardrails.

“Concerningly, the nation’s front line aviation safety workforce apparently had little to no input into SMART’s development and have received limited training and information during the current deployment process,” the Oct. 13 letter said. “The use of artificial intelligence within SMART has rightfully raised serious questions about its reliability and safety benefits, particularly on its potential to interfere with decision-making by experienced air traffic controllers or to hallucinate safety-critical information.”

SMART, however, is not — at least not yet — set up for AI to be in charge of flight control. Rather, it is making recommendations to humans who do so.

What is the SMART system?

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford unveiled the system in September, calling it a “cutting-edge tool that centralizes 200 data streams — including weather patterns, flight paths, traffic flow, and controller staffing metrics — into one platform.” SMART stands for Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories.

The system’s AI-supported engine synthesizes the data systems and shows a “comprehensive visualization” of where planes are going, how much traffic the system can handle and where congestion or weather could cause problems, according to the announcement. The idea is for specialists to then use the platform to fix problems before they arise.

The FAA says that during the initial test of the system in the Washington area this fall, the system helped reroute 180 flights and saved an average of 10 minutes and 80 gallons of fuel per flight by diverting around weather or other issues. The agency said that one flight cut 42 minutes off its trip from Tampa, Florida, to Dallas thanks to the system’s recommendations.

So SMART was expanded for use nationwide on Nov. 10 for the airspace of all 22 air traffic control centers. That was three days before the ground stop.

According to a government fact sheet on the tool, SMART can predict where air traffic is headed and identify other routes before an area becomes too congested. The system can also help reopen restricted airspace faster and better manage airport arrivals.

SMART is also supposed to help with weather-related issues faster.

Currently, the FAA blocks off portions of airspace affected by weather as “large, rectangular boxes,” according to the fact sheet, which doesn’t reflect how weather actually looks, with quick-moving thunderstorms and storm systems that are “often irregular in shape, with narrow gaps or corridors that aircraft could safely fly through.”

To help with this, SMART gives the FAA and airspace operators a “clearer picture of how weather will affect air traffic over time,” allowing air traffic controllers to plan around storms and use available airspace instead of unnecessarily shutting down large areas.

No other country has a working AI air traffic tool like the SMART system, according to Michael McCormick, a former FAA airspace manager and an associate professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Eurocontrol, the European air traffic authority, has a system in testing and several manufacturers are prototyping similar tools.

Concerns around relying on AI

While government officials and ASI, the company behind SMART, have stressed that its AI system is designed to assist humans and not run flight control, its deployment has raised concerns about relying on artificial intelligence when human lives are at stake, given that even the most advanced models are prone to hallucinations — when models fabricate false information and present it as fact.

Mike O’Donnell, a former top FAA official who worked for the agency for 17 years and now does aviation safety consulting work, said the agency “has got to make sure that this is just a tool in the toolbox and not the actual machine that’s doing the work.”

The FAA, he said, “cannot afford to be wrong on this.”

“It’s good to use it with the proper guardrails and backstops to ensure that they’re not giving wrong information to controllers based on what (AI) has come up with,” O’Donnell said. “There’s got to be a way to verify and validate what it’s doing to make sure that it’s not the wrong information.”

He cautioned against putting too much trust in AI “until we know for sure that it’s proven itself time and time again. And that’s going to take a while.”

The AI system’s launch comes amid a longstanding shortage of air traffic controllers around the country. The National Air Traffic Controllers Association has been raising concerns about this for more than a decade, telling Congress in 2015 that the shortage was at a crisis level. It said then that the FAA had missed its hiring targets for five years in a row. The union represents about 14,000 controllers, roughly 3,000 of them trainees. That said, experts say no AI system can replace the human air traffic controllers who spend years training for this highly demanding and stressful job.

In an October interview with NPR, ASI co-founder and CEO Phillip Buckendorf said the SMART tool is designed for traffic managers who manage the entire U.S. airspace.

“The AI does the math, the AI does the computation,” Buckendorf told NPR, but it’s ultimately up to the human operator whether to take the system’s recommendation. “They make the decision, they are the decider, they are the judge.”

By BARBARA ORTUTAY and JOSH FUNK

Associated Press