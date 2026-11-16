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Nvidia led another sell-off in technology stocks and helped drag the U.S. market lower. The S&P 500 fell 1.9% for its third straight loss.

The weakness for tech stocks pulled the Nasdaq composite down 2.5%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 739 points.

Nvidia sank again following last week’s resignation of its CEO, Jensen Huang. Rival chip companies also dropped. L3Harris Technologies fell after officials in the Trump administration suggested the contractor for the Federal Aviation Administration may be at fault for a nationwide ground stop Friday. Treasury yields eased following their jumps last week on worries about inflation, while oil prices fell.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 145.08 points, or 1.9%, to 7,416.59.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 739.38 points, or 1.4%, to 51,608.17.

The Nasdaq composite fell 626.52 points, or 2.5%, to 24,509.76.

The Russell 2000 fell 47.55 points, or 1.7%, to 2,742.94.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 571.09 points, or 8.3%.

The Dow is up 3,544.88 points, or 7.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,267.77 points, or 5.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 261.03 points, or 10.5%.

The Associated Press