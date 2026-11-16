United Airlines said Monday that it was experiencing a systemwide outage that was affecting departing flights, just days after a malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration’s network prompted a nationwide ground stop.

Chicago-based United said in a statement that the technology problem it was troubleshooting Monday afternoon affected only departing flights and did not have any impact on flights that were in the air or on flights with its United Express regional network.

United apologized to customers for the inconvenience on social media.

A recording posted on the ATC app showed a United pilot in Houston asking the tower for permission to stay put at the gate until the system was working again. The app combines live air traffic control radio feeds with real-time visual aircraft tracking.

The flight tracking website FlightAware showed United with 418 delayed flights late Monday afternoon.

The United computer problem is just the latest high-profile technology meltdown in recent days.

Earlier Monday, thousands of people reported being unable to access their online accounts at several major U.S. banks after JPMorgan Chase had a technical problem.

On Friday, the FAA ordered every flight grounded because a new router that was installed malfunctioned and overwhelmed the aging air traffic control system. And one day earlier, Microsoft experienced a major disruption to its Outlook email service. Microsoft said Saturday that services were fully restored.

By JOSH FUNK

AP Transportation Writer