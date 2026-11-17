President Donald Trump has blamed the nationwide grounding of all planes last week on old technology, as well as on his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden.

Trump’s administration weakened Biden-era rules to help stranded travelers — though it would not likely have helped many after Friday’s FAA-ordered ground stop. That remuneration was tied to issues with the airlines themselves. And officials have said that the disruption that marooned thousands of travelers and led to cascading flight issues that bled into the new week resulted from a router issue in the aging air traffic control system — not with the airlines.

Here’s a look at what the Biden administration proposed to help alleviate travelers’ stress, and Trump’s subsequent actions:

Biden proposed cash compensation for delayed travelers

In its closing days at the end of 2024, the Biden administration took steps toward requiring airlines to pay cash and cover lodging and meals for stranded passengers. Awards started at $200, with compensation as high as $775 proposed for delays of nine hours or more.

The rule went far beyond requirements for airlines to pay ticket refunds, putting U.S. policy more closely in line with airline consumer protections in Europe. But the mechanism also hinged on issues with the airlines, not agencies like the FAA; flight cancellations or significant delays needed to originate with a mechanical problem with the plane or an airline computer outage.

Following last week’s ground stop, airlines largely waived rebooking fees for travelers seeking another flight and offered travel credits for use on a future flight. There were not blanket reimbursements offered for hotel and meal costs, not to mention the costs incurred for renting a car or somehow finding alternate travel.

Trump scrapped the compensation plans

Last year, the Trump administration announced it was abandoning the plan, calling the reversal “consistent with Department and administration priorities.” Under Secretary Sean Duffy, DOT formally withdrew its airline passenger-rights proposal a year ago, citing Trump’s directives aimed at reducing private companies’ financial burden to comply with regulations.

Industry trade group Airlines for America, which represents carriers including United, Delta and Southwest Airlines, welcomed the move by the Trump administration. Airlines already offer some level of customer service when they cause flight cancellations or severe delays, but passengers usually have to ask for help at the airport, and airline promises don’t carry the weight of federal rules.

Biden’s flight refund policy remains in effect

Thanks to a separate measure introduced in the Biden administration, airlines do have to give cash refunds but only when certain conditions are met, like if a flight is canceled and a passenger doesn’t want to take a rebooked trip.

A passenger would also be entitled to a refund if a domestic flight were delayed more than three hours, and they opted not to continue the trip.

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Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://x.com/MegKinnardAP

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press