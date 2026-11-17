Scamming is a crime, and victims are not to blame. Polling shows nearly every American adult says they have been targeted by scammers, and research shows that just about anyone can fall victim. Most never report the crime, and few manage to get money back. Cyberscams have become a hugely profitable global criminal industry, and as tactics and technology improve, scams are getting harder than ever to spot.

Here are some tips on how to protect yourself and what to do if you get scammed.

How to spot a scam

Not all scams will have these red flags, but experts say these common tactics should make you wary:

1. Are they pressuring you to act immediately? 2. Are they insisting you tell no one? 3. Are they discussing money, like a debt, a prize, a job opportunity or an investment?

How to protect yourself from scams

Always be vigilant, and remember phone and video calls can be faked.

4. Don’t engage with unknown calls, texts, messages or emails, and don’t send money or share personal information with people you only know online. 5. Verify the contact. Call them back using a phone number from an organization’s official website or a number you already know and trust. 6. Verify the messages. Search for the image, text or email you received online. Others may have already identified it as a scam. 7. Before taking action, check in with a trusted family member or friend.

You’ve been scammed. Here’s what you can do right away.

8. Stop communicating with the scammer. 9. Document your communications and download payment records. Get the details: social media accounts, crypto wallet addresses, bank account numbers, transaction details. 10. Report the scam to your bank, cryptocurrency exchange and any other companies used to facilitate the scam, including social media platforms. 11. Report the scam to law enforcement. The FBI’s hub for reporting cybercrime is IC3.gov.

You’re a target of sextortion. What now?

Financial sextortion — threatening to post people’s intimate photos unless they pay — is a growing crime, especially against teenage boys.

Experts say not to pay a blackmailer. Block the offender and stop responding. Don’t delete images or messages. They can be important evidence. Report the crime to law enforcement and social media platforms.

Here’s how to report sextortion:

12. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, a U.S. nonprofit, works with law enforcement on cases of child exploitation. They run a CyberTipline and a hotline 1-800-THE-LOST for reporting. 13. The Internet Crime Complaint Center is the FBI’s main portal for reporting cybercrime. 14. NCMEC has put together tips for how to report abuse on different social media platforms.

How to get explicit images taken down:

15. Project Arachnidand the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children can help get nonconsensual images of minors taken down. 16. In the U.S., companies are legally obligated to take down nonconsensual images within 48 hours of being notified. If they don’t, tell the Federal Trade Commission. 17. The national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988.

By The Associated Press