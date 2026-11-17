ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Brandon Guffey will never forget the sound of his son dying. He said the shot came like a bowling ball crashing down behind the locked bathroom door of their tranquil home in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Guffey shouldered the door in and found his 17-year-old son on the floor, with a single, self-inflicted bullet wound.

“The only thing I’m thinking is if I can stop him bleeding then we can get him help. And even trying to put pressure to feel for a pulse, I couldn’t stop it,” he said. “I could feel the life leave him.”

Brandon and Melissa Guffey didn’t know it at the time, but their son Gavin was one of dozens of young victims of sextortion who have taken their own lives. The FBI has warned of a surge in financially motivated sextortion — threatening to expose people’s private images unless they send money — of minors, typically boys between the ages of 14 and 17. Reports in the U.S. surged nearly 40% last year, to more than 50,000, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

___

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988.

___

The night in July 2022 that Gavin died, he thought he was chatting with a cute college girl who played volleyball and called herself BellaJannet28 on Instagram, according to interviews with family members and friends and a review of court documents. The conversation quickly turned flirtatious. They exchanged explicit images in a game of truth or dare.

The blackmail began instantly. If Gavin didn’t want his photo to go public, he’d have to pay.

“Make it snappy, boy,” BellaJannet28 wrote.

Gavin sent $25. He said it was all the money he had.

“That amount is too small and we have no other choice but to ruin your life,” BellaJannet28 wrote.

Gavin said he’d rather put a bullet through his skull. He told BellaJannet28 he was scared and had a gun. Ten minutes later, he was dead.

Even after Gavin’s death, the scammer continued to hound the grieving family for money, from another, related account on Instagram. Meta said it disabled three accounts targeting the Guffey family as soon as it became aware they were violating its policies against child sexual exploitation. The company said it works closely with industry peers and law enforcement to disrupt scammers.

That wasn’t enough for Brandon Guffey.

“I physically thought that I might die from the pain,” he said.

Guffey is part of an ongoing lawsuit against Meta and other social media companies to try to force more change, and has been advocating for stronger laws to prevent online scams. Guffey, who is member of South Carolina’s House of Representatives, helped pass a law that stiffened the punishment for sextortion in his state.

Then he took his fight to Washington. He testified before the U.S. Congress in support of the Take It Down Act, which requires companies to remove non-consensual imagery within 48 hours of being notified. Guffey was at the White House Rose Garden when President Donald Trump signed the bill into law last year.

In January 2025, Nigeria extradited the man accused of targeting Gavin in a rare joint law enforcement action that saw 22 sextortion suspects arrested. In November, Gavin’s scammer signed an agreement to plead guilty to the production of child pornography and cyberstalking resulting in death. He could face 15 to 30 years in prison.

“Every time we hit a milestone, I feel like it’s gonna make me feel great and then it never fills that hole,” Guffey said.

Whenever he visits his son’s grave, Guffey said he searches for four-leaf clovers.

“I feel like if I can find a four-leaf clover, then that’s him acknowledging that I’m there,” he said. “And I know that it’s stupid, superstitious, but it’s one of them things and I feel like it’s him cheering me on … if I find a four-leaf clover, he’s like, ‘You’re doing good, Dad.’”

___

Kinetz reported from Rome. Martha Mendoza of FRONTLINE contributed reporting.

—-

This is a documentary photo story curated by AP photo editors.

By DAVID GOLDMAN and ERIKA KINETZ

Associated Press