Democrat Mary Peltola won election Tuesday to the U.S. Senate representing Alaska, defeating Republican Dan Sullivan. Peltola’s victory secures another seat for the Democratic Party as it tries to retake control of the Senate in the final two years of President Donald Trump’s term. Peltola is a former member of the U.S. House. She booted Sullivan from the seat after he served two years in the chamber. Alaska uses ranked choice voting in the general election, and Peltola also defeated candidates David B. Leslie and Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. Republicans accused Democrats of pushing a candidate with a similar name to the incumbent to confuse voters. Sullivan Jr. denied that. The Associated Press declared Peltola the winner at 10:19 p.m. EST.

By The Associated Press