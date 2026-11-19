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HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “A Court of Splintered Harmony” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

2. “Split Second” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

3. “All In” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

4. “The Calamity Club” by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

5. “On the Cursed Day of Christmas” by Peckham/Valenti (King’s Hollow)

6. “The Witch (deluxe ed.)” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. “The French Illusion” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

8. “A Married Little Christmas (deluxe ed.)” by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

9. “The Hollow” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

10. “The Gift” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

11. “Whale Harbor” by Mary Beth Keane (Scribner)

12. “The Pirate Queen” by Ariel Lawhon (Doubleday)

13. “Threshing Day” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

14. “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

15. “Mad Mabel” by Sally Hepworth (St. Martin’s)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Department of Fate” by Rachel Maddow (Crown)

2. “Crying on the Kitchen Floor” by Trisha Paytas (Grand Central)

3. “Daddy Issues” by Sofia Franklyn (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Season to Taste” by Corre Larkin (Voracious)

5. “Contend” by Philip Anthony Mitchell (Thomas Nelson)

6. “Today We Are Cooking…” by Tini Younger (Clarkson Potter)

7. “Simply Ina” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

8. “Graceful Warrior” by Gary Sinise (Thomas Nelson)

9. “The Law of the Sublime” by Robert Greene (Viking)

10. “The Book of Valor” by Martha MacCallum (Harper)

11. “Journey” by Yung Pueblo (Harmony)

12. “Book Meets World” by Fishel/Strong/Friedle (Hanover Square)

13. “The Human Advantage” by Jeremy Utley (Hay House Business)

14. “In the Shadow of Eight” by Collin Gosselin (Grand Central)

15. “Look at Me” by Dustin Hoffman (Simon Six)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

2. “The Killer Isn’t Alice” by Iris Starling (Little, Brown)

3. “Christmas Staycation” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

4. “The Secrets of Clarence Manor” by Devney Perry (Bloom)

5. “Mistletoe All the Way” by Lauren Blakely (Atria)

6. “Brain Damage” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. “The Heist Before Christmas” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

8. “The Gales of November” by John U. Bacon (Liveright)

9. “The Twelve Loves of Christmas” by Alexandria Bellefleur (Atria)

10. “Carl’s Doomsday Scenario” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

11. “One Piece, Vol. 113” by Eiichiro Oda (Viz)

12. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

13. “25 Dates of Christmas” by Kathryn Freeman (Avon)

14. “The 2027 Old Farmer’s Almanac” (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

15. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

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By The Associated Press