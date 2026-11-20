JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Trump administration on Thursday moved to effectively drop its lawsuit that sought to block the certification of Democrat Mary Peltola’s victory in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race, ending a much-criticized gambit by the president to prevent one of his political rivals from taking office.

The legal challenge centered around the presence on the ballot of a second candidate with the same name as the incumbent, Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan. The Alaska Supreme Court already ruled that the second Sullivan’s candidacy is legal and that he could be on the ballot.

Attorneys for the state, which is currently controlled by Republicans, also objected to the administration’s move, calling it legally “meritless” and filing papers to help get the initial case dismissed. The administration moved Thursday to have an appeals court declare its case moot, two days after the race was decided.

In their filing, Justice Department attorneys urged the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn the lower court’s dismissal of the case to erase the loss, but then dismiss the case anyway. They said the court “should hold that this case is moot, vacate the underlying order, and remand for dismissal on that ground.”

That decision comes after Peltola won an outright majority in the race to become Democrats’ 56th senator, the ninth Senate pickup for the party in its midterm blowout. Peltola won by more votes than were taken by the other candidate, Dan J. Sullivan.

In a statement responding to the filing, Peltola said it was time to move on: “Now that the election is over and the voters sent a very clear message about the direction they want our state to go in, I’m eager to move forward and get to work on behalf of all Alaskans.”

Messages seeking comment also were left with Sen. Sullivan’s campaign and the Alaska Department of Law.

The Department of Justice filed the lawsuit at President Donald Trump’s direction, saying that a Peltola win should not be certified until an investigation can determine if voters were confused. The administration never explained how such an investigation could take place given the secrecy of the ballot.

The case was filed before The New York Times reported on texts and other documents that appeared to show Peltola’s campaign was involved in recruiting the retired schoolteacher from the tiny fishing community of Petersburg. He was listed as Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. on the ballot, with no party preference, to distinguish him from the senator, who was identified as a Republican and the incumbent. Dan J. Sullivan has long insisted he ran on his own and Peltola has denied any involvement.

Trump also has demanded that Peltola be prosecuted for the scheme, and federal investigators swarmed into Alaska before Election Day. Tricks involving decoy candidates such as the second Sullivan have been a staple of U.S. politics for decades, and Trump’s allies have also used them, though occasionally the schemes do lead to criminal charges.

It was at least the second time since the Nov. 3 election that the Department of Justice has acted to dismiss one of its high-profile lawsuits interfering in states’ handling of their elections.

Just days after the election that saw Democrats flip control of Congress and peel off big wins in races for governor and state legislatures, the Justice Department moved to drop a lawsuit seeking to prevent California officials from counting roughly 20,000 ballots. The Trump administration alleged the ballots belonged to suspected noncitizens, but election officials questioned the validity of the data and said the government’s list contained many U.S. citizens.

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Riccardi reported from Denver.

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI and BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press