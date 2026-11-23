WASHINGTON (AP) — A Chinese neuroscience researcher at Princeton University is in the custody of immigration authorities after she was detained while trying to get on a flight back from Washington, marking another instance of federal enforcement at airports.

Eva Yi Xie, a third-year doctoral student at Princeton, was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Thursday as she tried to fly back to New Jersey from a conference in the nation’s capital, her university adviser Carlos Brody said in a social media post.

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, says Xie overstayed her visa and did not have authorization to study in the United States.

“News of Eva’s detention is distressing for me and many members of the Princeton University community,” Rodney Priestley, dean of the university’s graduate school, said in a statement. “We hope Eva will soon be able to resume her studies at Princeton.”

Two days after Xie was taken into custody in Washington, masked immigration officers detained a father and daughter on an airport jet bridge in Seattle. ICE has ramped up detentions at airports since the summer, especially targeting people it says have overstayed their visas.

Kerry Doyle, Xie’s lawyer, said she came to the U.S. at age 14 with her family from China and has had an asylum application pending for years. Doyle insisted that Xie has permission to live, work and study in the U.S. while her case is pending.

Doyle said Xie is being held in ICE’s Caroline Detention Center in Virginia.

DHS said in a statement that Xie came to the United States on a temporary visa on March 16, 2016, but “chose to violate our nation’s laws by refusing to depart by the required date of September 15, 2016.”

The agency said she did not have valid permission to study in the U.S. and “a pending application does not confer legal status.”

“Xie will receive due process and remain in ICE custody pending her removal proceedings,” the DHS statement said.

On her professional website, Xie said her research at Princeton Neuroscience Institute “seeks to understand the neural basis of decision-making.” She said she graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2024.

By DIDI TANG

Associated Press