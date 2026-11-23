An Amtrak train carrying nearly 100 passengers partially derailed after colliding with a semitruck in Louisiana, injuring five people, authorities said.

The crash occurred Sunday evening when the train collided with an 18-wheeler east of Lafayette, according to the Lafayette Fire Department. The semitruck was carrying a bulldozer, the department posted on social media.

Photos of the crash showed a train car derailed into a field, sitting upright but facing the opposite way of the tracks. The bulldozer can be seen on its side right next to the track, with major pieces torn apart. Emergency service vehicles and workers can also be seen helping passengers off the cars.

Sgt. Ashley Wood, of the Lafayette Police Department, told reporters that the truck had been crossing the intersection of the railroad crossing.

The fire department said the train was carrying 95 passengers and that firefighters helped them exit once it was safe to do so. Only minor injuries were reported, Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Blanco Boulet posted on social media.

Messages seeking comment were left for Amtrak on Monday.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the railroad company in the headline. It’s Amtrak, not Amtrack.

By ANNA WILDER

Associated Press/Report for America