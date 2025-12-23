Harriet Hageman announces run for Wyoming Senate seat

Wyoming’s lone U.S. representative is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Cynthia Lummis, who isn’t seeking re-election.

Rep. Harriet Hageman, a Republican, on Tuesday became first to announce for Senate in Wyoming after Lummis, also a Republican, said Friday she isn’t seeking a second term.

“I will always defend Wyoming’s ability to access, manage and use our natural resources to fuel our economy,” Hageman said in a statement announcing her Senate campaign. “We must ensure that Wyoming remains a leader in energy and food production to help us maintain our way of life.”

A Cheyenne attorney who represents ranchers, Hageman is best known for beating Republican Rep. Liz Cheney by a wide margin in 2022.

Cheney, a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, lost support in Wyoming for opposing President Donald Trump and for leading an investigation into his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Hageman defeated Cheney by a more than 2-to-1 margin in the 2022 Republican primary.

Hageman went on to win the general election in heavily Republican Wyoming by an even wider margin in 2022 and was re-elected with over 70% of the vote in 2024.

Lummis has been a U.S. senator since 2021 and is nearing the half-century mark in a political career that has included time in the state Legislature, two terms as state treasurer, and four terms as U.S. representative.

Lummis said her stamina didn’t “match up” with the energy required for another term.

Wyoming hasn’t had a Democratic U.S. senator or representative since the late 1970s.

By MEAD GRUVER

Associated Press