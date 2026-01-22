A breakdown of how Oscar best picture nominees fared at the box office and which studios dominated

Warner Bros. had a big morning when the 98th annual Academy Award nominations were announced Thursday.
The studio behind films like “Sinners” and “One Battle After Another” received 30 nominations for this year’s Oscars, which will be presented March 15 in Los Angeles.
Combined, this year’s best picture nominees have earned nearly $1.4 billion at the global box office, according to figures provided by Comscore.
Here’s a breakdown of the best picture nominees and how they fared at the box office and which studios walked away with the most nominations for this year’s Academy Awards:
“Bugonia,” Focus, 4 nominations
Domestic: $17.7 million
Worldwide: $38.8 million
“F1,” Apple, 4 nominations
Domestic: $189.6 million
Worldwide: $631.7 million
“Frankenstein,” Netflix, 9 nominations
No box office totals reported by Netflix.
“Hamnet,” 8 nominations
Domestic: $15.3 million
Worldwide: $28.2 million
“Marty Supreme,” A24, 9 nominations
Domestic: $80.6 million
Worldwide: $100.5 million
“One Battle After Another,” Warner Bros., 13 nominations
Domestic: $71.6 million
Worldwide: $206.1 million
“The Secret Agent,” Neon, 4 nominations
Domestic: $2.6 million
Worldwide: Not available
“Sentimental Value,” Neon, 9 nominations
Domestic: $4.3 million
Worldwide: Not available
“Sinners,” Warner Bros. 16 nominations
Domestic: $280 million
Worldwide: $368.3 million
“Train Dreams,” Netflix, 4 nominations
No box office totals reported by Netflix.
___
Source: Comscore
Studios with the most 2026 Oscar nominations overall
Warner Bros. – 30
Neon – 18
Netflix – 16
Focus Features – 13
A24 – 11
Apple – 6
Walt Disney – 4
GKIDS – 2
Sony Pictures Classics – 2
___
Source: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
___
