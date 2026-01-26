Guyanese businessman facing US extradition elected opposition leader

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — A Guyanese businessman facing extradition to the U.S. on gold smuggling and money laundering charges was elected Monday as the country’s opposition leader, six months after he formed a political party that quickly became the second largest in the South American nation.

Azruddin Mohamed, 38, was confirmed as Guyana’s opposition leader after 16 lawmakers from the We Invest in Nationhood Party (WIN) and another from a single-seat outfit voted in his favor. The tally made WIN the second-largest party in parliament, securing Mohamed’s election even as a magistrate’s court hears state arguments for his extradition to the U.S.

Mohamed and his father, Nazar Mohamed, were indicted last year in Florida on federal charges of gold smuggling and money laundering.

The indictments came just over a year after the U.S. Treasury Department also sanctioned the duo for allegedly smuggling more than 10,000 kilograms (22,000 pounds) of gold to the U.S. from Guyana, and evading more than $50 million in taxes.

The case has underscored persistent government corruption in the oil-rich South American nation.

The family had been among Guyana’s largest gold buyers and exporters. They also ran one of the most successful foreign exchange outlets and possess extensive real estate holdings. Authorities have since shuttered all their businesses and commercial bank accounts once the sanctions were announced.

Monday’s brief session, attended exclusively by opposition lawmakers, took place amid simmering pressure from western nations and civil society groups, which had accused authorities of delaying calling a parliamentary session to allow his election. Until Monday, parliament had met only once since its dissolution in July ahead of the September general elections.

Addressing the possibility that he and his father could be extradited to the U.S., Mohamed in brief remarks argued that “a person is innocent until proven guilty.”

He contended that efforts to exile him have much to do with the fact that WIN is opposing the ruling People’s Progressive Party (PPP) with success, noting that “that is why they are fighting me down.”

“I announced my candidacy because of the people of this country,” he said. “The people asked me. I would not have had any court issues if I did not contest this election. I am ready to serve the people of this country,” he told reporters outside parliament.

House Speaker Manzoor Nadir publicly expressed his unease with Mohamed’s election, describing himself as being in a “difficult position” for having to oversee the appointment of a fugitive as the nation’s opposition leader. He nevertheless chaired Monday’s brief proceedings, ultimately congratulating Mohamed on his victory.

By BERT WILKINSON

Associated Press