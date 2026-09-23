Morocco votes for a new parliament after Gen Z protests and migration surge to Ceuta

CASABLANCA, Morocco (AP) — Moroccan voters are choosing a new parliament Wednesday in an election shaped by mounting frustration among young people, high unemployment despite a thriving economy, and demands for better schools, hospitals and housing.

Voting centers across the North African kingdom are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time, allowing nearly 16 million registered voters to cast ballots for the 395-seat House of Representatives.

The election is the first since deadly youth-led protests nearly a year ago and a mass attempt by migrants to cross Morocco’s northern border into the Spanish territory of Ceuta that left dozens dead.

The vote will determine the next prime minister and the makeup of the government, which will serve alongside a powerful monarchy that retains broad authority over strategic affairs. Results are expected Thursday.

The next government will oversee billions of dollars in investment as Morocco prepares to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, prompting some to describe it as the “World Cup government.” The new political leadership will also face pressure to address everyday concerns, including jobs, wages and the cost of living.

For many young Moroccans, the election comes as doubts grow that political participation can improve their daily lives. Some have turned to street protests, while others have considered leaving the country or staying away from the ballot box.

Voters will choose among 7,288 candidates from 27 political parties.

The Moroccan Constitution requires the king to appoint the head of government from the party that wins the most seats in legislative elections. Since no single party is expected to obtain an absolute majority, the winner will need to negotiate with others to form a governing coalition.

Some, including the far-left party The Democratic Path, called to boycott the election saying that it “lacks the minimum conditions of democracy.” Banned but tolerated Islamist association Al-Adl Wal Ihsane issued similar claims.

The constitution recognizes the right to vote for Moroccans living abroad, but there is no voting by mail or ballot boxes at Moroccan consulates. Instead, they must travel to Morocco to vote or authorize a registered family member or acquaintance to vote on their behalf.

The number of registered voters has declined by 9.7% since the 2021 election, even as Morocco’s population has grown, and analysts expect turnout to be low.

As ballot stations opened in Casablanca and Rabat, voters of various ages formed small but continuous lines to cast their ballots, despite Wednesday being a workday.

Jamal Aamar, a 63-year-old retired banker, came to vote for the Federation of the Democratic Left, a left-wing coalition. Aamar said participating in the election allows his voice to be heard.

“If you boycott, you will leave others an empty seat,” he said.

By AKRAM OUBACHIR

Associated Press